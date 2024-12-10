Who's Playing

Southern-NOLA Knights @ Nicholls Colonels

Current Records: Southern-NOLA 0-5, Nicholls 6-4

How To Watch

What to Know

The Nicholls Colonels' homestand will continue as they prepare to take on the Southern-NOLA Knights at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at David R. Stopher Gymnasium. The Colonels have insisted on making their lastthree contests complete nail-biters, turning in a record of 3-0 during that stretch of close contests.

Last Saturday, Nicholls narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past New Orleans 73-70. That's two games straight that the Colonels have won by exactly three points.

Meanwhile, Southern-NOLA had to hit the road for their first game and unfortunately the road hit them back. They were completely outmatched by Grambling State on the road and fell 92-42. The Knights' loss continues a disappointing trend for the team, making it five in a row dating back to last season.

Nicholls pushed their record up to 6-4 with the win, which was their third straight at home. As for Southern-NOLA, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-5.