Who's Playing

Southern-NOLA Knights @ Nicholls Colonels

Current Records: Southern-NOLA 0-5, Nicholls 6-4

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 10, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 10, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: David R. Stopher Gymnasium -- Thibodaux, Louisiana

David R. Stopher Gymnasium -- Thibodaux, Louisiana Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Nicholls Colonels' homestand will continue as they prepare to take on the Southern-NOLA Knights at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at David R. Stopher Gymnasium. The Colonels have insisted on making their lastthree contests complete nail-biters, turning in a record of 3-0 during that stretch of close contests.

Last Saturday, Nicholls narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past New Orleans 73-70. That's two games straight that the Colonels have won by exactly three points.

Meanwhile, Southern-NOLA had to hit the road for their first game and unfortunately the road hit them back. They were completely outmatched by Grambling State on the road and fell 92-42. The Knights' loss continues a disappointing trend for the team, making it five in a row dating back to last season.

Nicholls pushed their record up to 6-4 with the win, which was their third straight at home. As for Southern-NOLA, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-5.