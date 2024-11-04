The 2024-25 college basketball season begins on Monday and the North Carolina Tar Heels will open their season against the Elon Phoenix. The Tar Heels are coming off a 29-8 season and were a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament but they lost in the Sweet 16 to Alabama. Meanwhile, Elon went 13-19 in Billy Taylor's second season, which marked a five-win improvement over his first year at the helm.

Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET on Monday at the Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. The Tar Heels are favored by 27.5 points in the latest North Carolina vs. Elon odds, while the over/under is 152.5 points, per SportsLine consensus.

Here are several college basketball betting lines for the Elon vs. UNC game:

North Carolina vs. Elon spread: North Carolina -27.5

North Carolina vs. Elon over/under: 152.5 points

North Carolina vs. Elon money line: North Carolina -9091, Elon +2600

Why North Carolina can cover

After missing the NCAA tournament entirely in 2022-23, Hubert Davis led the Tar Heels back to the tourney in 2023-24 as a No. 1 seed and they earned wins over Wagner and Michigan State before bowing out to the Crimson Tide in the Sweet 16. ACC Player of the Year and consensus first-team All-American RJ Davis returns from that squad after averaging 21.2 points per game.

Seth Trimble is also back and will take on a much larger role this season after averaging 5.2 points per game and shooting 41.9% from the 3-point line as a sophomore. Jalen Washington is also back after playing a supplementary role and transfers Ven-Allen Lubin and Cade Tyson will also be pivotal for No. 9 North Carolina.

Why Elon can cover

The Phoenix made some strides in Taylor's second season and now they'll welcome back three of their top five scorers from last season. That includes TK Simpkins, who averaged 13.8 points per game last season to lead the team and was named second-team All-CAA this preseason.

His brother TJ Simpkins also transferred into the program this offseason after playing at a junior college and averaging 15.0 points per game last season. Center Sam Sherry is also back after averaging 9.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game.

