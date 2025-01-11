Who's Playing

East Texas A&M Lions @ Northwestern State Demons

Current Records: East Texas A&M 2-13, Northwestern State 6-8

When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Prather Coliseum -- Natchitoches, Louisiana

What to Know

We've got another exciting Southland matchup on schedule as the Northwestern State Demons and the East Texas A&M Lions are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Prather Coliseum. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

Northwestern State will head into Monday's matchup out to bounce back: they won a close one the last time they played, but unfortunately they suffered a serious change of fortune on Monday. They wound up on the wrong side of a bruising 92-69 walloping at the hands of McNeese. The Demons haven't had much luck with the Cowboys recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

Meanwhile, East Texas A&M's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their third straight defeat. They suffered a grim 83-61 loss to Nicholls.

Even though they lost, East Texas A&M was working as a unit and finished the game with 17 assists. That's a new trend for them: they were averaging 10.9 assists per game earlier this season, but in their last five contests they've averaged 15.4.

Northwestern State's defeat ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 6-8. As for East Texas A&M, their loss dropped their record down to 2-13.

Northwestern State came up short against East Texas A&M in their previous matchup back in March of 2024, falling 69-64. Will Northwestern State have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Northwestern State has won 3 out of their last 5 games against East Texas A&M.