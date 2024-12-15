Who's Playing

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets @ Northwestern Wildcats

Current Records: Georgia Tech 4-5, Northwestern 7-3

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 15, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 15, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Northwestern Wildcats will take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in a holiday battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at at Fiserv Forum. The Yellow Jackets took a loss in their last match and will be looking to turn the tables on the Wildcats, who come in off a win.

On Friday, Northwestern needed a bit of extra time to put away Illinois. They secured a 70-66 W over the Fighting Illini.

Nick Martinelli was the offensive standout of the contest as he went 11 for 20 en route to 27 points plus six rebounds and two blocks. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Jalen Leach was another key player, scoring 16 points along with five assists.

Meanwhile, Georgia Tech suffered their closest loss since February 14th on Saturday. They fell just short of N. Carolina by a score of 68-65. The Yellow Jackets have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Baye Ndongo, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and 12 rebounds. His performance made up for a slower matchup against Oklahoma last Tuesday. Another player making a difference was Lance Terry, who had 22 points.

Northwestern pushed their record up to 7-3 with the victory, which was their seventh straight at home dating back to last season. As for Georgia Tech, they now have a losing record at 4-5.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Northwestern has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 36.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Georgia Tech struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.1. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Northwestern was able to grind out a solid win over Georgia Tech in their previous matchup back in November of 2018, winning 67-61. The rematch might be a little tougher for Northwestern since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Northwestern and Georgia Tech both have 1 win in their last 2 games.