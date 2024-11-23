Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Notre Dame and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 48-41 lead against Elon.

Notre Dame entered the match having won four straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it five, or will Elon step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Elon Phoenix @ Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Current Records: Elon 2-2, Notre Dame 4-0

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 22, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday, November 22, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center -- Notre Dame, Indiana

Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center -- Notre Dame, Indiana TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $5.00

What to Know

Phoenix fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Friday as the odds are decidedly against them. Their road trip will continue as they head out to face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at 7:30 p.m. ET at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. The Phoenix are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 83.2 points per game this season.

Last Wednesday, Elon took their game with ease, bagging a 75-48 victory over N. Illinois. The oddsmakers were on the Phoenix's side, but they didn't give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

Elon's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but TK Simpkins led the charge by dropping a double-double on 19 points and ten rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of TJ Simpkins, who had 16 points.

Meanwhile, Notre Dame entered their tilt with North Dakota on Tuesday with three consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with four. They took down the Fighting Hawks 75-58.

Among those leading the charge was Markus Burton, who almost dropped a double-double on 29 points and nine rebounds. What's more, he also posted a 50% three-point shooting accuracy, which is the highest he's posted since back in January. Less helpful for Notre Dame was Braeden Shrewsberry's abysmal 0-7 three-point shooting.

The win got Elon back to even at 2-2. As for Notre Dame, their victory was their seventh straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 4-0.

Friday's match is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Elon just can't miss this season, having made 47.6% of their field goals per game. However, it's not like Notre Dame struggles in that department as they've made 53% of their field goals this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Odds

Notre Dame is a big 16.5-point favorite against Elon, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Fighting Irish as a 15.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 142 points.

