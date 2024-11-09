Who's Playing

UNC-Ash. Bulldogs @ Ohio Bobcats

Current Records: UNC-Ash. 0-1, Ohio 0-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 9, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 9, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Convocation Center -- Athens, Ohio

Convocation Center -- Athens, Ohio TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Ohio Bobcats will look to take advantage of their home-court for the first time this season as they take on the UNC-Ash. Bulldogs at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Convocation Center. Given that the two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

Ohio is headed into their home opener looking to turn things around after starting their season on the road. They fell 88-78 to James Madison on Monday.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Shereef Mitchell, who went 6 for 9 en route to 14 points plus four steals. The team also got some help courtesy of AJ Brown, who made all 5 shots he took racking up 14 points.

Meanwhile, UNC-Ash. was expected to have a tough go of it on Monday and that's exactly how things played out. They were dealt a punishing 110-54 defeat at the hands of Alabama. The Bulldogs were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 50-29.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, UNC-Ash. struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. They were demolished by their opponents in that department as Alabama racked up 21.