Who's Playing

Evansville Aces @ Ohio State Buckeyes

Current Records: Evansville 1-3, Ohio State 2-1

How To Watch

What to Know

Aces fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Tuesday as the odds are decidedly against them. They are taking a road trip to face off against the Ohio State Buckeyes at 7:00 p.m. ET at Value City Arena. The Aces are no doubt hoping to put an end to a six-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Evansville will head out to face Ohio State after giving up their first home loss of the season on Saturday. Evansville fell 92-81 to Radford. The Aces were up 44-22 in the first but couldn't hold on to the lead.

Despite their loss, Evansville saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Joshua Hughes, who went 6 for 11 en route to 19 points plus five rebounds and two blocks, was perhaps the best of all. What's more, Hughes also racked up four threes, the most he's had since back in January. Cam Haffner was another key player, going 6 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 23 points.

Meanwhile, Ohio State couldn't handle Texas A&M on Friday and fell 78-64. The loss was the Buckeyes' first of the season.

The losing side was boosted by Bruce Thornton, who scored 15 points plus two steals. Micah Parrish, on the other hand, was considerably less helpful: he went 0-6 from deep.

Evansville's defeat dropped their record down to 1-3. As for Ohio State, their loss was their first of the season and makes their record 2-1.

Keep an eye on the arc in Tuesday's match: Evansville has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 10.5 threes per game. However, it's not like Ohio State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 10.7. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Buckeyes as a 25.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 148 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.