Who's Playing

Green Bay Phoenix @ Ohio State Buckeyes

Current Records: Green Bay 2-4, Ohio State 4-1

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 25, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio

TV: Big Ten Network

Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Green Bay Phoenix will face off against the Ohio State Buckeyes at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Value City Arena. The Phoenix are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 77.8 points per game this season.

The experts predicted Green Bay would be headed in after a victory, but Evansville made sure that didn't happen. The match between Green Bay and Evansville wasn't particularly close, with Green Bay falling 98-81. The Phoenix have struggled against the Aces recently, as the game was their third consecutive lost matchup.

The losing side was boosted by Anthony Roy, who went 8 for 15 en route to 31 points plus seven rebounds and two steals. He had some trouble finding his footing against Providence on Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction. Less helpful for Green Bay was Foster Wonders' abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, winning is always nice, but doing so behind a season-high score is even better (just ask Ohio State). They blew past Campbell, posting a 104-60 win. The Buckeyes have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won three games by 34 points or more this season.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Ohio State to victory, but perhaps none more so than John Mobley Jr., who went 8 for 13 en route to 23 points plus two steals. Another player making a difference was Micah Parrish, who shot 4-for-4 from long range and almost dropped a double-double on 16 points and nine rebounds.

Ohio State was working as a unit and finished the game with 22 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Campbell only posted six.

Green Bay's loss dropped their record down to 2-4. As for Ohio State, they pushed their record up to 4-1 with the victory, which was their third straight at home.

Keep an eye on the arc in Monday's matchup: Green Bay has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 10.8 threes per game. However, it's not like Ohio State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 10.4. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.