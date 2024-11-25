Who's Playing

Green Bay Phoenix @ Ohio State Buckeyes

Current Records: Green Bay 2-4, Ohio State 4-1

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 25, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Monday, November 25, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $1.69

What to Know

Phoenix fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Monday as the odds are decidedly against them. They are taking a road trip to face off against the Ohio State Buckeyes at 7:00 p.m. ET at Value City Arena. The Phoenix are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 77.8 points per game this season.

The experts predicted Green Bay would be headed in after a win, but Evansville made sure that didn't happen. Green Bay took a hard 98-81 fall against Evansville on Friday. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Phoenix in their matchups with the Aces: they've now lost three in a row.

Anthony Roy put forth a good effort for the losing side as he went 8 for 15 en route to 31 points plus seven rebounds and two steals. He had some trouble finding his footing against Providence last Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround. The team also got some help courtesy of Marcus Hall, who scored 17 points.

Meanwhile, winning is always nice, but doing so behind a season-high score is even better (just ask Ohio State). They simply couldn't be stopped on Friday as they easily beat Campbell 104-60. The Buckeyes have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won three matches by 34 points or more this season.

Ohio State's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but John Mobley Jr. led the charge by going 8 for 13 en route to 23 points plus two steals. Micah Parrish was another key player, shooting 4-for-4 from deep and almost dropping a double-double on 16 points and nine rebounds.

Ohio State was working as a unit and finished the game with 22 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Campbell only posted six.

Green Bay's defeat dropped their record down to 2-4. As for Ohio State, they pushed their record up to 4-1 with the victory, which was their third straight at home.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Green Bay hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.8 points per game. However, it's not like Ohio State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 81.8. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

While only Green Bay took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Going forward, Ohio State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 24 points. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 3-0 against the spread when playing as the favorites at home.

Odds

Ohio State is a big 24-point favorite against Green Bay, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Buckeyes as a 24.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 153.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.