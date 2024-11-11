The Ohio State Buckeyes (1-0) host the Youngstown State Penguins (1-0) in a non-conference battle on Monday. Last Monday, the Buckeyes defeated the No. 19 ranked Texas Longhorns 80-72. On Nov. 9, Youngstown State topped Chicago State 80-60. Ohio State went 16-17-0 ATS last season. Meanwhile, Youngstown State had a 15-11-2 ATS record last year.

Tipoff from Value City Arena is at 6 p.m. ET. The Buckeyes are 18.5-point favorites in the latest Ohio State vs. Youngstown State odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 148.5. Before making any Youngstown State vs. Ohio State picks, you need to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times.

Now, the model has dialed in on Youngstown State vs. Ohio State. Here are the college basketball betting lines and trends for Ohio State vs. Youngstown State:

Ohio State vs. Youngstown State spread: Buckeyes -18.5

Ohio State vs. Youngstown State over/under: 148.5 points

Ohio State vs. Youngstown State money line: Buckeyes -3846, Penguins +1488

YSU: Youngstown State has hit the 1H Moneyline in 12 of their last 15 away games

OSU: Ohio State has hit the Over in 13 of their last 18 games at home

Ohio State vs. Youngstown State picks:

Why Ohio State can cover

Junior guard Bruce Thornton is a two-way playmaker who makes an impact all over the floor. Thornton takes efficient shots and does a solid job getting his teammates clean looks. In the win over Texas, he had 20 points, five rebounds, five assists and went 7-of-10 from the field. Last season, Thornton averaged 15.7 points, 4.8 assists and 1.2 steals per game.

Senior guard Micah Parrish generates offense from all three levels on the floor. He had 17 points, six rebounds and five assists in his last outing. Parrish also made three 3-pointers. The Michigan native logged 9.3 points and 4.1 rebounds per game last season with San Diego State.

Why Youngstown State can cover

Senior guard Nico Galette is the main playmaker for the Penguins. Galette uses his quick first step and gets downhill into the lane. He's averaged 12 points or more for three straight seasons. In the win over Chicago State, Galette finished with 20 points, nine rebounds and shot 8-of-13 from the floor.

Junior Juwan Maxey is another difference-maker in the backcourt. Maxey has a reliable jumper and moves well without the ball. On Saturday, he had 14 points, three rebounds and made three 3-pointers. Sophomore center Gabe Dynes stands at 7-foot-3 and is a lengthy rim protector. In his last game, Dynes had 11 points, six boards, and seven blocks.

How to make Youngstown State vs. Ohio State picks

The model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 151 combined points.

So who wins Youngstown State vs. Ohio State, and which side of the spread hits over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up well over $2,000 on top-rated spread picks since its inception, and find out.