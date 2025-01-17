Conference rivals tied atop the standings face off in college basketball action on Friday as the Akron Zips (11-5, 4-0) host the Ohio Bobcats (10-6, 4-0). These MAC teams haven't faced each other since last season when the Zips came from behind in the second half for a 65-62 victory. More recently, Akron has defeated all four MAC foes this season, while Ohio is also off to a perfect start in MAC play and has won six straight overall.

Tipoff from James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron is set for 6 p.m. ET. The Zips are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Akron vs. Ohio odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 159. Before entering any Akron vs. Ohio picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 11 of the 2024-25 season on a 195-134 betting roll (+2882) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Akron vs. Ohio. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines for Ohio vs. Akron:

Akron vs. Ohio spread: Akron -3.5

Akron vs. Ohio over/under: 159 points

Akron vs. Ohio money line: Akron -154, Ohio +128

Akron vs. Ohio picks: See picks here

Why Ohio can cover

The Bobcats have covered the spread in each of their last two games, an 86-71 victory against Ball State and a convincing 108-70 win against Northern Illinois. They have also won each of their last two in-conference road games, which should give them a boost heading into a building they haven't claimed victory in since 2022.

Ohio ranks second in the conference in field goal percentage (48.2) and 3-point percentage (36.8) as well as blocks per game (3.8). Senior forward AJ Clayton leads players on both teams with 16.8 points per game and leads the Bobcats with 6.2 rebounds. He put up 31 points and shot 90% from beyond the arc against Northern Illinois, and Ohio will need a similar performance from him if they want to win and cover the spread on Friday. See which team to pick here.

Why Akron can cover

The Zips are 7-7-0 ATS this season and have covered in two of their last three games, being listed as the favorite each time. Akron has also put up over 70 points in five straight games, and they lead the conference in 3-point shots made (11.4) and total rebounds (40.6). It doesn't hurt, either, that the Zips have defeated the Bobcats in each of the last three meetings at James A. Rhodes Arena.

Akron's guard-heavy offense is lead by junior Nate Johnson, who is averaging 12.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.8 steals per night for the Zips. Senior forward James Okonkwo rounds out Akron's attack with a team-leading 8.2 rebounds, while also contributing 7.7 points and 1.1 blocks per game this season. See which team to pick here.

How to make Ohio vs. Akron picks

The model has simulated Akron vs. Ohio 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in nearly 70% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Ohio vs. Akron, and which side of the spread hits nearly 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model on an 195-134 roll on top-rated college basketball picks, and find out.