Halftime Report

Who's Playing

Alcorn State Braves @ Prairie View Panthers

Current Records: Alcorn State 2-15, Prairie View 4-14

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting SWAC matchup on schedule as the Prairie View Panthers and the Alcorn State Braves are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on Monday at William Nicks Center. The Panthers are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 75.6 points per game this season.

Last Saturday, Prairie View couldn't handle Jackson State and fell 79-70.

Meanwhile, Alcorn State came up short against Texas So. on Saturday and fell 66-57.

Even though they lost, Alcorn State smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 25 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Prairie View's loss dropped their record down to 4-14. As for Alcorn State, their defeat was their 14th straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 2-15.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Prairie View hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.6 points per game. It's a different story for Alcorn State, though, as they've been averaging only 60.6. The only thing between Prairie View and another offensive beatdown is Alcorn State. Will they be able to keep them contained?

Going forward, Prairie View is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites at home this season.

Odds

Prairie View is a 4-point favorite against Alcorn State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Panthers as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 143.5 points.

Series History

Alcorn State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Prairie View.