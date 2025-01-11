Who's Playing

Seton Hall Pirates @ Providence Friars

Current Records: Seton Hall 6-9, Providence 8-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion -- Providence, Rhode Island

Amica Mutual Pavilion -- Providence, Rhode Island TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Seton Hall and Providence are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2019, but not for long. Both will face off in a Big East battle at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Amica Mutual Pavilion. The Pirates are no doubt hoping to put an end to a five-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Seton Hall is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They came out on top against DePaul by a score of 85-80 on Wednesday. The victory was all the more spectacular given the Pirates were down by 19 with 19:38 left in the second half.

Among those leading the charge was Dylan Addae-Wusu, who went 7 for 12 en route to 24 points plus seven assists and three steals. What's more, he also posted a 58.3% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in January of 2024. Isaiah Coleman was another key player, scoring 24 points along with six rebounds and five assists.

Seton Hall was working as a unit and finished the game with 19 assists. That's the most assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, Providence came into Wednesday's matchup having lost four straight, but that streak is now in the rearview. Everything went their way against Butler on Wednesday as Providence made off with an 84-65 win. The oddsmakers were on the Friars' side, but they didn't give the squad enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

Providence's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Ryan Mela, who dropped a double-double on ten points and 15 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Wesley Cardet Jr., who went 7 for 11 en route to 17 points.

The win snapped Seton Hall's losing streak at five games and leaves them with a 6-9 record. As for Providence, the victory got them back to even at 8-8.

Seton Hall came up short against Providence when the teams last played back in January of 2024, falling 67-63. Can Seton Hall avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Providence and Seton Hall both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.