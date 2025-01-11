Who's Playing
Seton Hall Pirates @ Providence Friars
Current Records: Seton Hall 6-9, Providence 8-8
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion -- Providence, Rhode Island
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
Seton Hall and Providence are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2019, but not for long. Both will face off in a Big East battle at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Amica Mutual Pavilion. The Pirates are no doubt hoping to put an end to a five-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.
Seton Hall is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They came out on top against DePaul by a score of 85-80 on Wednesday. The victory was all the more spectacular given the Pirates were down by 19 with 19:38 left in the second half.
Among those leading the charge was Dylan Addae-Wusu, who went 7 for 12 en route to 24 points plus seven assists and three steals. What's more, he also posted a 58.3% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in January of 2024. Isaiah Coleman was another key player, scoring 24 points along with six rebounds and five assists.
Seton Hall was working as a unit and finished the game with 19 assists. That's the most assists they've managed all season.
Meanwhile, Providence came into Wednesday's matchup having lost four straight, but that streak is now in the rearview. Everything went their way against Butler on Wednesday as Providence made off with an 84-65 win. The oddsmakers were on the Friars' side, but they didn't give the squad enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.
Providence's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Ryan Mela, who dropped a double-double on ten points and 15 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Wesley Cardet Jr., who went 7 for 11 en route to 17 points.
The win snapped Seton Hall's losing streak at five games and leaves them with a 6-9 record. As for Providence, the victory got them back to even at 8-8.
Seton Hall came up short against Providence when the teams last played back in January of 2024, falling 67-63. Can Seton Hall avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Providence and Seton Hall both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Jan 24, 2024 - Providence 67 vs. Seton Hall 63
- Jan 03, 2024 - Seton Hall 61 vs. Providence 57
- Mar 04, 2023 - Seton Hall 82 vs. Providence 58
- Dec 17, 2022 - Providence 71 vs. Seton Hall 67
- Dec 29, 2021 - Providence 70 vs. Seton Hall 65
- Feb 03, 2021 - Seton Hall 60 vs. Providence 43
- Dec 20, 2020 - Providence 80 vs. Seton Hall 77
- Feb 15, 2020 - Providence 74 vs. Seton Hall 71
- Jan 22, 2020 - Seton Hall 73 vs. Providence 64
- Jan 30, 2019 - Seton Hall 65 vs. Providence 63