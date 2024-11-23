Who's Playing

Marshall Thundering Herd @ Purdue Boilermakers

Current Records: Marshall 3-1, Purdue 4-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 23, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 23, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Mackey Arena -- West Lafayette, Indiana

Mackey Arena -- West Lafayette, Indiana TV: BTN Plus

BTN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Purdue Boilermakers will face off against the Marshall Thundering Herd at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Mackey Arena. The timing is sure in the Boilermakers' favor as the squad sits on 20 straight wins at home (dating back to last season) while the Thundering Herd have been banged up by seven consecutive losses on the road also dating back to last season.

Purdue is probably headed into the contest with a chip on their shoulder considering Marquette just ended the team's four-game winning streak on Tuesday. They took a 76-58 bruising from the Golden Eagles. The matchup marked the Boilermakers' lowest-scoring match so far this season.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Trey Kaufman-Renn, who went 7 for 10 en route to 16 points plus eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, Marshall's game on Saturday was all tied up 34-34 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They were the clear victor by an 83-62 margin over Bellarmine.

Marshall was working as a unit and finished the game with 17 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Bellarmine only posted eight.

Having lost for the first time this season, Purdue fell to 4-1. As for Marshall, their victory bumped their record up to 3-1.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Purdue hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 79.8 points per game. However, it's not like Marshall struggles in that department as they've been averaging 82.5. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.