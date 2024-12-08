Who's Playing

Bucknell Bison @ Radford Highlanders

Current Records: Bucknell 4-6, Radford 8-2

How To Watch

What to Know

After five games on the road, Radford is heading back home. They will welcome the Bucknell Bison at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Dedmon Center. The Highlanders are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 75.2 points per game this season.

Radford is headed into the matchup having just posted their closest win since January 20th on Thursday. They narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past NC Central 70-67.

Meanwhile, Bucknell's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their fourth straight defeat. They lost to St. Bona. at home by a decisive 64-47 margin. The game marked the Bison's lowest-scoring match so far this season.

Radford's win bumped their record up to 8-2. As for Bucknell, their loss dropped their record down to 4-6.

Looking ahead, Radford is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 2-0 against the spread when playing at home.

Radford beat Bucknell 70-63 in their previous matchup back in December of 2023. Will Radford repeat their success, or does Bucknell have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Radford is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Bucknell, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Highlanders as a 6-point favorite.

The over/under is 135.5 points.

Series History

Radford won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.