Hofstra Pride @ Rice Owls

Current Records: Hofstra 4-2, Rice 5-1

When: Friday, November 29, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

When: Friday, November 29, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
Where: Baha Mar Convention Center -- Nassau, Bahamas

The Rice Owls' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Hofstra Pride at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Baha Mar Convention Center. The Pride took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the Owls, who come in off a win.

Rice is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 136.5, but even that wound up being too high. They skirted past Houston Chr. 61-58. The 61-point effort marked the Owls' lowest-scoring matchup of the season, but in the end it didn't matter.

Trae Broadnax and Denver Anglin were among the main playmakers for Rice as the former went 8 for 14 en route to 19 points plus six rebounds and the latter posted 15 points.

Even though they won, Rice struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since the start of last season.

Meanwhile, Hofstra was expected to have a tough go of it on Friday and that's exactly how things played out. They were dealt a punishing 80-44 loss at the hands of Houston. The Pride were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 48-18.

Hofstra's defeat came about despite a quality game from Cruz Davis, who earned 18 points. Davis' performance made up for a slower match against Florida State on Tuesday.

Rice's win bumped their record up to 5-1. As for Hofstra, this is the second loss in a row for them and nudges their season record down to 4-2.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Rice has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 42.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Hofstra struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.3. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.