Who's Playing

Belmont Bruins @ Richmond Spiders

Current Records: Belmont 8-2, Richmond 4-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Robins Center -- Richmond, Virginia

Robins Center -- Richmond, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Belmont has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Richmond Spiders at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Robins Center. The Bruins know how to get points on the board -- the squad has finished with 82 points or more in their past four games -- so hopefully the Spiders like a good challenge.

Last Saturday, Belmont had just enough and edged Middle Tennessee out 82-79. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin.

Belmont's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Carter Whitt led the charge by scoring 14 points along with eight assists and eight rebounds. Another player making a difference was Isaiah Walker, who had 14 points in addition to eight rebounds and two steals.

Belmont smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 19 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in four consecutive matches.

Meanwhile, Richmond was expected to have a tough go of it on Sunday, and, well, they did. There's no need to mince words: Richmond lost to Auburn, and Richmond lost bad. The score wound up at 98-54. The Spiders were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 52-27.

Richmond's defeat came about despite a quality game from Mikkel Tyne, who went 6 for 10 en route to 16 points plus two steals. What's more, Tyne also posted a 60% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in February.

Belmont's victory was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 8-2. As for Richmond, they now have a losing record at 4-5.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Belmont just can't miss this season, having made 47.7% of their field goals per game. It's a different story for Richmond, though, as they've only made 40.7% of their field goals this season. Given Belmont's sizable advantage in that area, Richmond will need to find a way to close that gap.