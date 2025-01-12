Who's Playing

Wright State Raiders @ Robert Morris Colonials

Current Records: Wright State 9-8, Robert Morris 10-7

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 12, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 12, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET Where: UPMC Events Center -- Moon Township, Pennsylvania

What to Know

Wright State is 7-1 against Robert Morris since January of 2021, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. Both will face off in a Horizon League battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at UPMC Events Center. The Raiders are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 75.6 points per game this season.

On Thursday, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Wright State beat Oakland 66-62. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Raiders.

Meanwhile, Robert Morris lost a heartbreaker to Clev. State when they met back in January of 2024, and they left with a heavy heart again on Wednesday. Robert Morris took an 80-69 hit to the loss column at the hands of Clev. State. The Colonials didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Wright State now has a winning record of 9-8. As for Robert Morris, their loss ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 10-7.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Wright State just can't miss this season, having made 49.5% of their field goals per game. It's a different story for Robert Morris, though, as they've only made 41.7% of their field goals this season. Given Wright State's sizable advantage in that area, Robert Morris will need to find a way to close that gap.

Everything came up roses for Wright State against Robert Morris when the teams last played back in February of 2024, as the squad secured a 101-71 win. In that contest, Wright State amassed a halftime lead of 53-32, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Sunday.

Series History

Wright State has won 7 out of their last 8 games against Robert Morris.