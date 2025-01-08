Who's Playing

Alabama Crimson Tide @ S. Carolina Gamecocks

Current Records: Alabama 12-2, S. Carolina 10-4

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 8, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 8, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, South Carolina TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

S. Carolina is 1-9 against Alabama since January of 2016 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Wednesday. Both will face off in an SEC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Colonial Life Arena. The Gamecocks will be looking to keep their eight-game home win streak alive.

S. Carolina is probably headed into the match with a chip on their shoulder considering Miss. State just ended the team's seven-game winning streak on Saturday. There's no need to mince words: S. Carolina lost to the Bulldogs, and S. Carolina lost bad. The score wound up at 85-50. The contest marked the Gamecocks' lowest-scoring matchup so far this season.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Zachary Davis, who scored 22 points.

Alabama aren't just finding success at home, as their game on Saturday extended their overall winning streak to six. They took their game with ease, bagging a 107-79 victory over Oklahoma. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 48-29.

Among those leading the charge was Mark Sears, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and ten assists. The dominant performance gave him a new career-high in assists. Another player making a difference was Labaron Philon, who had 16 points in addition to five assists and two steals.

Alabama was working as a unit and finished the game with 20 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Oklahoma only posted ten.

S. Carolina's defeat dropped their record down to 10-4. As for Alabama, they are on a roll lately: they've won nine of their last ten matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 12-2 record this season.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: S. Carolina has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Alabama (currently ranked first) struggles in that department as they've been averaging 45.4. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

S. Carolina was pulverized by Alabama 74-47 in their previous matchup back in January of 2024. A big factor in that loss was the dominant performance of Sears, who went 6 for 8 from beyond the arc en route to 31 points plus six rebounds and three steals. Back with a vengeance, will S. Carolina be able to stop him this time around? There's only one way to find out.

Series History

Alabama has won 9 out of their last 10 games against S. Carolina.