Who's Playing

Miss. State Bulldogs @ S. Carolina Gamecocks

Current Records: Miss. State 15-4, S. Carolina 10-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, South Carolina TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $6.00

What to Know

We've got another exciting SEC matchup on schedule as the Miss. State Bulldogs and the S. Carolina Gamecocks are set to tip at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Colonial Life Arena. The Gamecocks have the home-court advantage, but the Bulldogs are expected to win by seven points.

Miss. State is coming in off a wild two-game stretch: after soaring to 84 points on Saturday, they were much more limited against Tennessee on Tuesday. They took a 68-56 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Volunteers. The matchup marked the Bulldogs' lowest-scoring contest so far this season.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Miss. State struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. Sadly, that's becoming something of a trend for them; they were averaging 17.6 assists per game earlier this season, but in their last five matches they've fallen to only 10.6 per game.

Meanwhile, S. Carolina's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their sixth straight loss. They lost 70-69 to Florida on a last-minute layup From Will Richard. The loss hurts even more since the Gamecocks were up 52-38 with 12:49 left in the second.

Despite the defeat, S. Carolina had strong showings from Collin Murray-Boyles, who went 6 for 9 en route to 14 points plus eight assists and five rebounds, and Zachary Davis, who scored 22 points plus five rebounds and three steals. What's more, Davis also racked up four assists, the most he's had since back in November of 2024.

Miss. State has traveled a rocky road recently having lost three of their last four games, which put a noticeable dent in their 15-4 record this season. As for S. Carolina, their loss dropped their record down to 10-9.

Everything came up roses for Miss. State against S. Carolina in their previous matchup on January 4th, as the team secured an 85-50 victory. In that matchup, Miss. State amassed a halftime lead of 43-18, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Saturday.

Odds

Miss. State is a solid 7-point favorite against S. Carolina, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 140 points.

Series History

Miss. State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against S. Carolina.