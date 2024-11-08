Who's Playing

SC State Bulldogs @ S. Carolina Gamecocks

Current Records: SC State 1-0, S. Carolina 0-1

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 8, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, November 8, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, South Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The SC State Bulldogs are taking a road trip to face off against the S. Carolina Gamecocks at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Colonial Life Arena. The Gamecocks took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on the Bulldogs, who come in off a win.

SC State is headed out to face S. Carolina after opening their season at home and giving their fans just what they were looking for. SC State claimed a resounding 137-55 win over Morris College. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 69-30.

SC State was working as a unit and finished the game with 25 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in December of 2023.

S. Carolina came into the game on Monday with a huge advantage in the spread, but given the result that advantage might've gone to their heads. They fell just short of North Florida by a score of 74-71.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Collin Murray-Boyles, who earned 17 points in addition to seven rebounds and four blocks. Jacobi Wright was another key player, going 6 for 8 en route to 12 points plus six assists.

SC State is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They finished last season with a 16-10-3 record against the spread.

SC State couldn't quite finish off S. Carolina when the teams last played back in November of 2022 and fell 80-77. Can SC State avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

S. Carolina is a big 18.5-point favorite against SC State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Gamecocks, as the game opened with the Gamecocks as a 16-point favorite.

The over/under is 142.5 points.

Series History

S. Carolina has won both of the games they've played against SC State in the last 8 years.