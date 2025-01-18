Who's Playing

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles @ S. Dak. State Jackrabbits

Current Records: Oral Roberts 5-12, S. Dak. State 11-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 5:15 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 5:15 p.m. ET Where: First Bank & Trust Arena -- Brookings, South Dakota

First Bank & Trust Arena -- Brookings, South Dakota Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

S. Dak. State and Oral Roberts are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2021, but not for long. Both will face off in a Summit battle at 5:15 p.m. ET on Saturday at First Bank & Trust Arena. The timing is sure in the Jackrabbits' favor as the team sits on 12 straight wins at home (dating back to last season) while the Golden Eagles have been banged up by 15 consecutive losses on the road also dating back to last season.

S. Dak. State is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They put a hurting on North Dakota to the tune of 109-73 on Thursday. The Jackrabbits have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won six contests by 20 points or more this season.

S. Dak. State was working as a unit and finished the game with 20 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as North Dakota only posted 12.

Meanwhile, Oral Roberts pushed their score all the way to 82 on Thursday, but even that wasn't enough to win. They took a 92-82 hit to the loss column at the hands of South Dakota.

S. Dak. State's win bumped their record up to 11-8. As for Oral Roberts, their defeat dropped their record down to 5-12.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: S. Dak. State has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 40.1 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Oral Roberts, though, as they've been averaging only 31.6. Given S. Dak. State's sizable advantage in that area, Oral Roberts will need to find a way to close that gap.

S. Dak. State strolled past Oral Roberts in their previous meeting back in March of 2024 by a score of 79-63. Does S. Dak. State have another victory up their sleeve, or will Oral Roberts turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

S. Dak. State and Oral Roberts both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.