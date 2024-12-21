Who's Playing

High Point Panthers @ S. Illinois Salukis

Current Records: High Point 11-2, S. Illinois 5-6

How To Watch

What to Know

The High Point Panthers will take on the S. Illinois Salukis in a holiday battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at at Banterra Center. Despite being away, the Panthers are looking at a 2.5-point advantage in the spread.

High Point is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They blew past Carolina University, posting a 99-31 victory. With that win, the Panthers brought their scoring average up to 76.6 points per game.

High Point smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 20 offensive rebounds. That's a new trend for them: they were averaging 8.1 offensive rebounds per game earlier this season, but in their last five matches they've averaged 13.6.

Meanwhile, S. Illinois beat Austin Peay 65-60 on Saturday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Salukis.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead S. Illinois to victory, but perhaps none more so than Ali Dibba, who went 7 for 13 en route to 18 points plus five rebounds. Another player making a difference was Kennard Davis Jr., who scored 12 points plus eight rebounds.

High Point's victory was their 11th straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 11-2. As for S. Illinois, they are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 5-6 record this season.

Odds

High Point is a slight 2.5-point favorite against S. Illinois, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Panthers as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is 146.5 points.

