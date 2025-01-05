Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Sacred Heart and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. They have jumped out to a quick 48-43 lead against Canisius.

If Sacred Heart keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 6-8 in no time. On the other hand, Canisius will have to make due with an 0-14 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Canisius Golden Griffins @ Sacred Heart Pioneers

Current Records: Canisius 0-13, Sacred Heart 5-8

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 5, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 5, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET Where: William Pitt Center - West Gym -- Fairfield, Connecticut

William Pitt Center - West Gym -- Fairfield, Connecticut TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $16.32

What to Know

We've got another exciting MAAC matchup on schedule as the Sacred Heart Pioneers and the Canisius Golden Griffins are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at William Pitt Center - West Gym. The Pioneers will be strutting in after a win while the Golden Griffins will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Sacred Heart is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They took their match on Sunday with ease, bagging a 100-60 victory over Manhattanville. The win was some much needed relief for the Pioneers as it spelled an end to their three-game losing streak.

Sacred Heart was working as a unit and finished the game with 19 assists. That's the most assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, this season is starting to look grim for Canisius, who still haven't picked up a win after 13 matchups. They were completely outmatched by Bradley on the road and fell 92-59. The Golden Griffins were surely aware of their disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

Paul McMillan IV put forth a good effort for the losing side as he went 8 for 15 en route to 26 points. With that strong performance, he is now averaging an impressive 20.8 points per game.

Sacred Heart's victory bumped their record up to 5-8. As for Canisius, their loss dropped their record down to 0-13.

Looking ahead, Sacred Heart is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 9.5 points. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last four times they've played.

Odds

Sacred Heart is a big 9.5-point favorite against Canisius, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pioneers as a 8.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 145.5 points.

