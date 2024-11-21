Who's Playing

CCSU Blue Devils @ Sacred Heart Pioneers

Current Records: CCSU 2-2, Sacred Heart 1-5

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 21, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 21, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: William Pitt Center - West Gym -- Fairfield, Connecticut

William Pitt Center - West Gym -- Fairfield, Connecticut TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $22.39

What to Know

After starting their season with six straight games on the road, Sacred Heart is finally coming home. They will face off against the CCSU Blue Devils at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at William Pitt Center - West Gym. The Pioneers are expected to lose this one by 3.5 points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

Last Sunday, Sacred Heart suffered a grim 89-70 loss to Brown.

Meanwhile, things could have been worse for CCSU, but they could have been a whole lot better as they took an 80-62 loss to Northeastern on Saturday.

Sacred Heart's defeat was their fourth straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 1-5. As for CCSU, their loss dropped their record down to 2-2.

Sacred Heart and CCSU were neck-and-neck when the teams last played back in February, but Sacred Heart came up empty-handed after a 68-67 defeat. Can Sacred Heart avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

CCSU is a 3.5-point favorite against Sacred Heart, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 142 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Sacred Heart has won 8 out of their last 10 games against CCSU.