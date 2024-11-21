Who's Playing
CCSU Blue Devils @ Sacred Heart Pioneers
Current Records: CCSU 2-2, Sacred Heart 1-5
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, November 21, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: William Pitt Center - West Gym -- Fairfield, Connecticut
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $22.39
What to Know
After starting their season with six straight games on the road, Sacred Heart is finally coming home. They will face off against the CCSU Blue Devils at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at William Pitt Center - West Gym. The Pioneers are expected to lose this one by 3.5 points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.
Last Sunday, Sacred Heart suffered a grim 89-70 loss to Brown.
Meanwhile, things could have been worse for CCSU, but they could have been a whole lot better as they took an 80-62 loss to Northeastern on Saturday.
Sacred Heart's defeat was their fourth straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 1-5. As for CCSU, their loss dropped their record down to 2-2.
Sacred Heart and CCSU were neck-and-neck when the teams last played back in February, but Sacred Heart came up empty-handed after a 68-67 defeat. Can Sacred Heart avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
CCSU is a 3.5-point favorite against Sacred Heart, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is 142 points.
Series History
Sacred Heart has won 8 out of their last 10 games against CCSU.
- Feb 24, 2024 - CCSU 68 vs. Sacred Heart 67
- Feb 08, 2024 - CCSU 77 vs. Sacred Heart 70
- Feb 25, 2023 - Sacred Heart 69 vs. CCSU 67
- Feb 04, 2023 - Sacred Heart 78 vs. CCSU 65
- Jan 17, 2022 - Sacred Heart 74 vs. CCSU 66
- Feb 17, 2021 - Sacred Heart 82 vs. CCSU 70
- Jan 14, 2021 - Sacred Heart 65 vs. CCSU 48
- Jan 23, 2020 - Sacred Heart 82 vs. CCSU 54
- Jan 15, 2020 - Sacred Heart 66 vs. CCSU 55
- Feb 23, 2019 - Sacred Heart 80 vs. CCSU 66