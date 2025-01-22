Who's Playing

La Salle Explorers @ Saint Louis Billikens

Current Records: La Salle 10-8, Saint Louis 11-7

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 22, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 22, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Chaifetz Arena -- St. Louis, Missouri

Chaifetz Arena -- St. Louis, Missouri TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $1.09

What to Know

La Salle is 1-9 against Saint Louis since February of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Wednesday. Both will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at Chaifetz Arena. The Explorers are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 76.8 points per game this season.

La Salle will head into Sunday's match out to bounce back: they won a close one the last time they played, but unfortunately they suffered a serious change of fortune on Sunday. They wound up on the wrong side of a bruising 82-60 walloping at the hands of Massachusetts. The game marked the Explorers' lowest-scoring contest so far this season.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Deuce Jones, who earned 17 points.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Saint Louis beat Richmond 63-59 on Saturday.

Robbie Avila was the offensive standout of the matchup as he almost dropped a double-double on 24 points and nine rebounds.

Even though they won, Saint Louis struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in December of 2023.

La Salle's defeat dropped their record down to 10-8. As for Saint Louis, they are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six matches, which provided a massive bump to their 11-7 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. La Salle hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.8 points per game. However, it's not like Saint Louis struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.8. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

La Salle ended up a good deal behind Saint Louis in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, losing 102-84. Thankfully for La Salle, Sincere Parker (who went 10 for 14 en route to 33 points plus six rebounds) won't be suiting up this time. Will that be enough to change the final result? Check CBSSports.com after the match to find out.

Odds

Saint Louis is a big 10.5-point favorite against La Salle, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Billikens as a 9.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 153 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Saint Louis has won 9 out of their last 10 games against La Salle.