Halftime Report

Utah State is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 45-36 lead against San Jose State.

Utah State entered the matchup having won four straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it five, or will San Jose State step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Utah State Aggies @ San Jose State Spartans

Current Records: Utah State 14-1, San Jose State 7-9

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 7, 2025 at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 7, 2025 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Provident Credit Union Event Center -- San Jose, California

Provident Credit Union Event Center -- San Jose, California Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $8.90

What to Know

Utah State is 9-1 against San Jose State since December of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. Both will face off in a Mountain West battle at 10:00 p.m. ET at Provident Credit Union Event Center. The Spartans are crawling into this match hobbled by three consecutive losses, while the Aggies will bounce in with four consecutive wins.

Utah State's offense and defense might be a bit winded after their high-scoring matchup with Fresno State on Saturday. Utah State came out on top against Fresno State by a score of 89-83. The win was all the more spectacular given the Aggies were down by 17 with 10:03 left in the first half.

Utah State's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Karson Templin, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and ten rebounds. Templin's performance made up for a slower game against Nevada on Tuesday. Another player making a difference was Ian Martinez, who posted 16 points along with six rebounds and two steals.

Meanwhile, San Jose State couldn't handle UNLV on Saturday and fell 79-73.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Sadraque NgaNga, who dropped a double-double on 11 points and 11 rebounds. Robert Vaihola was another key player, earning 13 points plus eight rebounds.

Even though they lost, San Jose State smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as UNLV only pulled down eight.

Utah State's victory bumped their record up to 14-1. As for San Jose State, their loss dropped their record down to 7-9.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Utah State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 83.3 points per game. However, it's not like San Jose State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.1. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

As for their next game, Utah State shouldn't be too worried about this matchup, as the experts have them favored by 10.5 points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

Odds

Utah State is a big 10.5-point favorite against San Jose State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aggies as a 9.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 148 points.

Series History

Utah State has won 9 out of their last 10 games against San Jose State.