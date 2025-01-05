Who's Playing

Iona Gaels @ Siena Saints

Current Records: Iona 4-10, Siena 7-7

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting MAAC matchup on schedule as the Iona Gaels and the Siena Saints are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at MVP Arena. Coming off a loss in a game the Gaels were expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Last Friday, Iona opened the new year with a less-than-successful 70-65 loss to Marist. The Gaels have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Even though they lost, Iona was working as a unit and finished the game with 17 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in March of 2024.

Meanwhile, winning is always nice, but doing so behind a season-high score is even better (just ask Siena). They rang in the new year with a 103-95 win over Manhattan on Friday. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

Iona's defeat dropped their record down to 4-10. As for Siena, the victory got them back to even at 7-7.

Sunday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Iona has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 37.1 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Siena, though, as they've been averaging only 32.2. Given Iona's sizable advantage in that area, Siena will need to find a way to close that gap.

Iona was able to grind out a solid win over Siena in their previous meeting back in March of 2024, winning 68-54. The rematch might be a little tougher for Iona since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Siena is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Iona, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Saints as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 133.5 points.

Series History

Iona has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Siena.