Who's Playing

California Golden Bears @ SMU Mustangs

Current Records: California 11-9, SMU 15-5

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting ACC matchup on schedule as the SMU Mustangs and the California Golden Bears are set to tip at 9:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Moody Coliseum. The Mustangs are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 83.1 points per game this season.

SMU is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 146.5, but even that wound up being too high. They came out on top against North Carolina State by a score of 63-57 on Saturday.

SMU can attribute much of their success to Samet Yigitoglu, who went 8 for 13 en route to 20 points plus seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, winning is always nice, but doing so behind a season-high score is even better (just ask California). They snuck past Miami with a 98-94 win on Saturday. The victory was nothing new for the Golden Bears as they're now sitting on three straight.

California can attribute much of their success to DeJuan Campbell, who scored 22 points along with seven rebounds and two steals, and Jeremiah Wilkinson, who scored 30 points. Wilkinson continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

SMU pushed their record up to 15-5 with the win, which was their third straight on the road. As for California, their victory bumped their record up to 11-9.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. SMU hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 83.1 points per game. However, it's not like California struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.2. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Looking forward, SMU is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 11 points. This contest will be their sixth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 3-2 against the spread).

Odds

SMU is a big 11-point favorite against California, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mustangs as a 11.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 153 points.

