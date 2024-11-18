Who's Playing

Prairie View Panthers @ SMU Mustangs

Current Records: Prairie View 1-2, SMU 3-1

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 18, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Monday, November 18, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Moody Coliseum -- Dallas, Texas

Moody Coliseum -- Dallas, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Prairie View Panthers' road trip will continue as they head out to face the SMU Mustangs at 8:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Moody Coliseum. Given that the two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

Prairie View will head into Tuesday's match ready to turn things around: they couldn't quite beat Incarnate Word on Tuesday, but the three-point margin was a huge improvement compared to the 33-point loss they were dealt last Thursday. Prairie View fell just short of Incarnate Word by a score of 84-81.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored SMU on Friday, but the final result did not. They fell 81-70 to Butler. The loss was the Mustangs' first of the season.

Despite the defeat, SMU had strong showings from Chuck Harris, who went 8 for 15 en route to 21 points plus three steals, and Kevin Miller, who scored 17 points. Harris had some trouble finding his footing against UNCG on Monday, so this was a nice turnaround.

Even though they lost, SMU smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in 24 consecutive matchups dating back to last season.

Prairie View's loss was their fifth straight on the road dating back to last season, which dropped their record down to 1-2. As for SMU, their defeat was their first of the season and makes their record 3-1.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Prairie View hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 83.7 points per game. However, it's not like SMU struggles in that department as they've been averaging 87.2. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.