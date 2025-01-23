Who's Playing

Grand Canyon Antelopes @ Southern Utah Thunderbirds

Current Records: Grand Canyon 13-5, Southern Utah 9-9

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 23, 2025 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 23, 2025 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: America First Event Center -- Cedar City, Utah

America First Event Center -- Cedar City, Utah TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $18.90

What to Know

Southern Utah will be in front of their home fans on Thursday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Grand Canyon Antelopes will face off in a WAC battle at 8:30 p.m. ET at America First Event Center. The Thunderbirds might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 18 turnovers on Saturday.

Last Saturday, Southern Utah suffered a grim 75-52 defeat to Seattle. The Thunderbirds have struggled against the Redhawks recently, as the game was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

Meanwhile, Grand Canyon won against Abilene Christian on Thursday with 88 points and they decided to stick to that point total again on Saturday. Grand Canyon blew past Tarleton State 88-64. The Antelopes were heavily favored coming into this matchup, and the results showcase why.

Grand Canyon was working as a unit and finished the game with 22 assists. The team's really been improving in that area: they've now improved their assist total in three consecutive games.

Southern Utah's loss dropped their record down to 9-9. As for Grand Canyon, they pushed their record up to 13-5 with the victory, which was their ninth straight at home.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Southern Utah has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 37.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Grand Canyon struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.9. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Southern Utah opened the new year with a less-than-successful 82-71 defeat to Grand Canyon. Will Southern Utah have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Grand Canyon is a big 9.5-point favorite against Southern Utah, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Antelopes as a 8.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 151.5 points.

Series History

Grand Canyon has won all of the games they've played against Southern Utah in the last 2 years.