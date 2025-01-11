Halftime Report

N. Alabama and Stetson have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. N. Alabama is fully in control with a 47-26 lead over Stetson.

If N. Alabama keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 11-6 in no time. On the other hand, Stetson will have to make due with a 4-13 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

N. Alabama Lions @ Stetson Hatters

Current Records: N. Alabama 10-6, Stetson 4-12

How To Watch

What to Know

N. Alabama is 2-8 against Stetson since February of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 4:00 p.m. ET at Edmunds Center. Despite being away, the Lions are looking at a eight-point advantage in the spread.

Last Thursday, N. Alabama couldn't handle FGCU and fell 75-70.

Stetson hasn't had quite the year their fans were hoping for to this point, but back-to-back wins may be a sign of good things to come. They came out on top against Cent. Arkansas by a score of 75-65 on Thursday.

N. Alabama's defeat dropped their record down to 10-6. As for Stetson, their win bumped their record up to 4-12.

N. Alabama beat Stetson 79-72 when the teams last played back in February of 2024. The rematch might be a little tougher for N. Alabama since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

N. Alabama is a big 8-point favorite against Stetson, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lions as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 152 points.

Series History

Stetson has won 8 out of their last 10 games against N. Alabama.