Halftime Report
N. Alabama and Stetson have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. N. Alabama is fully in control with a 47-26 lead over Stetson.
If N. Alabama keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 11-6 in no time. On the other hand, Stetson will have to make due with a 4-13 record unless they turn things around (and fast).
Who's Playing
N. Alabama Lions @ Stetson Hatters
Current Records: N. Alabama 10-6, Stetson 4-12
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Edmunds Center -- DeLand, Florida
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $21.00
What to Know
N. Alabama is 2-8 against Stetson since February of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 4:00 p.m. ET at Edmunds Center. Despite being away, the Lions are looking at a eight-point advantage in the spread.
Last Thursday, N. Alabama couldn't handle FGCU and fell 75-70.
Stetson hasn't had quite the year their fans were hoping for to this point, but back-to-back wins may be a sign of good things to come. They came out on top against Cent. Arkansas by a score of 75-65 on Thursday.
N. Alabama's defeat dropped their record down to 10-6. As for Stetson, their win bumped their record up to 4-12.
N. Alabama beat Stetson 79-72 when the teams last played back in February of 2024. The rematch might be a little tougher for N. Alabama since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Odds
N. Alabama is a big 8-point favorite against Stetson, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lions as a 7.5-point favorite.
The over/under is 152 points.
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Stetson has won 8 out of their last 10 games against N. Alabama.
- Feb 01, 2024 - N. Alabama 79 vs. Stetson 72
- Feb 02, 2023 - Stetson 79 vs. N. Alabama 57
- Jan 07, 2023 - Stetson 95 vs. N. Alabama 85
- Jan 22, 2022 - Stetson 67 vs. N. Alabama 65
- Jan 09, 2021 - N. Alabama 73 vs. Stetson 66
- Jan 08, 2021 - Stetson 86 vs. N. Alabama 77
- Mar 03, 2020 - Stetson 82 vs. N. Alabama 72
- Feb 13, 2020 - Stetson 75 vs. N. Alabama 64
- Jan 16, 2020 - Stetson 54 vs. N. Alabama 49
- Feb 23, 2019 - Stetson 63 vs. N. Alabama 60