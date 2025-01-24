Who's Playing

Chicago State Cougars @ Stonehill Skyhawks

Current Records: Chicago State 2-18, Stonehill 10-10

Chicago State has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Stonehill Skyhawks will face off in a Northeast battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Merkert Gymnasium. The Cougars are expected to lose this one by 9.5 points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

Chicago State is coming in off a wild two-game stretch: after soaring to 88 points on Saturday, they were much more limited against FDU on Monday. They took a 58-48 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Knights.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Stonehill last Monday, but the final result did not. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 73-72 to Le Moyne. The Skyhawks have struggled against the Dolphins recently, as the game was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Chicago State's defeat dropped their record down to 2-18. As for Stonehill, their loss dropped their record down to 10-10.

Chicago State ended up a good deal behind Stonehill when the teams last played two weeks ago, losing 68-52. Can Chicago State avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Stonehill is a big 9.5-point favorite against Chicago State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 132.5 points.

Stonehill won the only game these two teams have played in the last 0 years.