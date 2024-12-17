Who's Playing

Marist Red Foxes @ Stony Brook Seawolves

Current Records: Marist 6-2, Stony Brook 3-7

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 17, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

When: Tuesday, December 17, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
Where: Stony Brook Arena -- Stony Brook, New York

Stony Brook Arena -- Stony Brook, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

After two games on the road, Stony Brook is heading back home. They will welcome the Marist Red Foxes at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Stony Brook Arena. Both come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Having struggled with five defeats in a row, Stony Brook finally turned things around against Rider on Saturday. They enjoyed a cozy 72-55 victory over the Broncs.

Stony Brook's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was CJ Luster II, who went 6 for 9 from beyond the arc en route to 20 points plus two steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Andre Snoddy, who dropped a double-double on ten points and 12 rebounds.

Meanwhile, after a disappointing 53 points in their last game, Marist made sure to put some points up on the board against Manhattan on Sunday. Marist walked away with an 82-75 victory over Manhattan. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Red Foxes.

Stony Brook's win ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 3-7. As for Marist, their victory bumped their record up to 6-2.