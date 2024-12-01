Who's Playing

Norfolk State Spartans @ Stony Brook Seawolves

Current Records: Norfolk State 5-3, Stony Brook 2-5

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 1, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 1, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Stony Brook Arena -- Stony Brook, New York

Stony Brook Arena -- Stony Brook, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Norfolk State Spartans' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Stony Brook Seawolves at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Stony Brook Arena. The Spartans are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 79.4 points per game this season.

Stony Brook better have a healthy lead at halftime, because if last week is any indication, that's when Norfolk State really get things going. Norfolk State was the clear victor by a 76-55 margin over UC Davis on Monday. The Spartans have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won three matches by 21 points or more this season.

Norfolk State was working as a unit and finished the game with 18 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as UC Davis only posted nine.

Meanwhile, Stony Brook's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their third straight defeat. They fell victim to a bruising 77-54 loss at the hands of Brown. The matchup marked the Seawolves' lowest-scoring contest so far this season.

Despite the defeat, Stony Brook had strong showings from Ben Wight, who made all 7 shots he took racking up 17 points plus five rebounds and three steals, and Joe Octave, who posted 24 points plus seven rebounds and two steals.

Norfolk State's win bumped their record up to 5-3. As for Stony Brook, their loss dropped their record down to 2-5.

Norfolk State came up short against Stony Brook in their previous matchup back in December of 2023, falling 84-78. Can Norfolk State avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Stony Brook has won 4 out of their last 5 games against Norfolk State.