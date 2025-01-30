Who's Playing

Utah Tech Trailblazers @ Tarleton State Texans

Current Records: Utah Tech 6-14, Tarleton State 8-13

We've got another exciting WAC matchup on schedule as the Utah Tech Trailblazers and the Tarleton State Texans are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Wisdom Gym. The Trailblazers are no doubt hoping to put an end to an 11-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Last Saturday, Utah Tech couldn't handle Grand Canyon and fell 79-66.

Even though they lost, Utah Tech smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Grand Canyon only pulled down five.

Meanwhile, Tarleton State came up short against Abilene Christian on Thursday and fell 67-56. The Texans have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Utah Tech's loss ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 6-14. As for Tarleton State, their defeat dropped their record down to 8-13.

Utah Tech is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a four-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the underdogs on the road.

Utah Tech didn't have too much breathing room in their match against Tarleton State in their previous meeting on January 11th, but they still walked away with a 58-54 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for Utah Tech since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Tarleton State is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Utah Tech, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 134.5 points.

Tarleton State has won 6 out of their last 8 games against Utah Tech.