Who's Playing

Texas State Bobcats @ TCU Horned Frogs

Current Records: Texas State 2-0, TCU 2-0

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas

Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Texas State Bobcats are taking a road trip to face off against the TCU Horned Frogs at 8:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena. Both come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Friday, Texas State humbled McMurry with a 102-62 smackdown. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 51-23.

Texas State was working as a unit and finished the game with 24 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Meanwhile, TCU strolled past FGCU with points to spare on Friday, taking the game 67-51. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Horned Frogs.

TCU's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Ernest Udeh Jr., who had seven points plus seven rebounds and three blocks. The dominant performance also gave Udeh Jr. a new career-high in assists (four). Vasean Allette was another key player, earning 14 points.

Texas State's win was their eighth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 2-0. As for TCU, their victory bumped their record up to an identical 2-0.

Texas State must know they're fighting an uphill battle given the 15.5-point spread they're up against. They finished last season with a 14-15 record against the spread.

Odds

TCU is a big 15.5-point favorite against Texas State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Horned Frogs as a 16-point favorite.

The over/under is 137.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.