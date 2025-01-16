Who's Playing
SE Missouri State Redhawks @ Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles
Current Records: SE Missouri State 9-9, Tennessee Tech 9-8
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, January 16, 2025 at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Hooper Eblen Arena -- Cookeville, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN Plus
What to Know
After two games on the road, Tennessee Tech is heading back home. They and the SE Missouri State Redhawks will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Hooper Eblen Arena. The Golden Eagles are expected to win (but not by much) so they better bring their A-game into this one.
Tennessee Tech is probably headed into the contest with a chip on their shoulder considering SIUE just ended the team's five-game winning streak on Saturday. They fell 67-59 to the Cougars. The Golden Eagles haven't had much luck with the Cougars recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.
Tennessee Tech struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in November of 2023.
Meanwhile, SE Missouri State didn't have quite enough to beat Little Rock on Tuesday and fell 73-71. The Redhawks have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.
Tennessee Tech's loss dropped their record down to 9-8. As for SE Missouri State, their defeat dropped their record down to 9-9.
Tennessee Tech suffered a grim 88-69 defeat to SE Missouri State in their previous matchup back in February of 2024. That game was pretty much over by halftime, at which point Tennessee Tech was down 49-28.
Odds
Tennessee Tech is a slight 2.5-point favorite against SE Missouri State, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Eagles as a 2-point favorite.
The over/under is 144.5 points.
Series History
Tennessee Tech has won 6 out of their last 10 games against SE Missouri State.
- Feb 08, 2024 - SE Missouri State 88 vs. Tennessee Tech 69
- Jan 13, 2024 - Tennessee Tech 70 vs. SE Missouri State 59
- Mar 04, 2023 - SE Missouri State 89 vs. Tennessee Tech 82
- Feb 04, 2023 - Tennessee Tech 82 vs. SE Missouri State 80
- Jan 21, 2023 - SE Missouri State 84 vs. Tennessee Tech 77
- Feb 17, 2022 - Tennessee Tech 98 vs. SE Missouri State 94
- Feb 04, 2021 - SE Missouri State 68 vs. Tennessee Tech 64
- Dec 30, 2020 - Tennessee Tech 72 vs. SE Missouri State 63
- Feb 22, 2020 - Tennessee Tech 71 vs. SE Missouri State 62
- Feb 08, 2020 - Tennessee Tech 62 vs. SE Missouri State 60