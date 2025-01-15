The No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers (15-1) will host the No. 23 Georgia Bulldogs (14-2) in an SEC showdown on Wednesday night in Knoxville. Tennessee was the final unbeaten team remaining in college basketball prior to its 73-43 loss at then-No. 8 Florida last Tuesday, but it responded with a 74-70 win at Texas on Saturday. Georgia lost to Ole Miss in its conference opener before picking up wins over Kentucky and Oklahoma. The Vols notched an 85-79 road win in the lone meeting between these teams last season, powered by a big outing from Tennessee star Dalton Knecht.

Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Thompson-Boling Arena. Tennessee is favored by 11 points in the latest Tennessee vs. Georgia odds, while the over/under is 133.5 points, per SportsLine consensus.

Tennessee vs. Georgia spread: Tennessee -11

Tennessee vs. Georgia over/under: 133.5 points

Tennessee vs. Georgia money line: Tennessee: -671, Georgia: +481

Tennessee vs. Georgia streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why Tennessee can cover

Tennessee was the last team in the country to lose its first game, falling out of the No. 1 spot in the polls due to a 73-43 loss to Florida last week. The Vols responded with a tough road win at Texas on Saturday, as head coach Rick Barnes returned to his previous school. They shot 10 of 23 from 3-point range, as Darlinstone Dubar knocked down three triples and scored 12 points off the bench.

Star guard Zakai Zeigler led the way with 16 points and eight assists, putting him seven assists shy of becoming the second Tennessee player to reach 600. Leading scorer Chaz Lanier has scored just 10 points in each of his last two games, but he averaged 25.3 points in his three games before that. He has reached the 20-point mark seven time this season, and the Vols are riding a nine-game home winning streak.

Why Georgia can cover

Georgia is amid its best season in more than a decade, returning to the national rankings for the first time in 14 years. The Bulldogs are coming off back-to-back wins over then-No. 6 Kentucky and then-No. 17 Oklahoma under third-year coach Mike White. Asa Newell and Dakota Leffew each scored 15 points in the win over the Sooners, while Somto Cyril blocked four shots.

Cyril has blocked at least four shots in four separate games this season, racking up 32 blocks overall this season. Newell leads Georgia with 15.4 points and 6.8 rebounds per game, shooting 58.1% from the floor. The Bulldogs have covered the spread in nine of their last 11 meetings with the Vols, and they have covered in seven of their last eight road games.

