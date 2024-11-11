Who's Playing

Lamar Cardinals @ Texas A&M Aggies

Current Records: Lamar 1-0, Texas A&M 1-1

How To Watch

What to Know

The Lamar Cardinals are headed away from home for the first time to take on the Texas A&M Aggies at 8:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Reed Arena. The two teams are strolling into their contests after big wins in their previous games.

Lamar is headed out to face Texas A&M after opening their season at home and giving their fans just what they were looking for. Lamar blew past Paul Quinn, posting a 113-42 win. With the Cardinals ahead 53-23 at the half, the match was all but over already.

Lamar was working as a unit and finished the game with 32 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Paul Quinn only posted seven.

Meanwhile, one look at the score and it should come as no surprise that Texas A&M was far and away the favorite against East Texas A&M on Friday. Texas A&M claimed a resounding 87-55 victory over East Texas A&M.

Texas A&M's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Henry Coleman III led the charge by going 6 for 9 en route to 14 points plus eight rebounds. What's more, Coleman III also racked up six offensive rebounds, the most he's had since back in December of 2023. Hayden Hefner was another key player, posting 13 points plus two steals and two blocks.

Lamar is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They finished last season with an 18-9-1 record against the spread.

Bettors have moved against the Aggies slightly, as the game opened with the Aggies as a 25.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 144.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.