The Kansas City men's basketball program set multiple records Monday night in a 119-19 blowout win over Calvary University.

And yes, you read that right: 119-19. A 100-point win.

The win for the Roos came against a Calvary University program that is formerly a Bible College and competes in the National Christian College Athletic Association. Calvary is a Div. II school at the NCCAA level -- not the NCAA level, to be clear, but the NCCAA level -- and has a roster comprised of non-scholarship athletes.

"I want to pay a compliment to my guys for staying within themselves and not getting caught up in the score," said Kansas City's coach Marvin Menzies, somehow with a straight face, after the game. "Once the game was obviously out of control, then we wanted to do some specific things and work on some things. But also, I wanted to make sure the guys didn't take them lightly, in the sense of approaching the game in a way where it's not an honor and a privilege to be able to play. ...

"Yes, you keep score, and you play for wins," Menzies continued. "But once that is decided, then you have to play for the respect of the game."

The 100-point win gave Kansas City its second win of 85 points or more on the season after defeating Kansas Christian by 88 points on Nov. 8, becoming the first Div. I school to do that in a single season.

Among the records set by Kansas City, per the program's postgame notes, were:

37 first-half rebounds

100-point win marked the largest margin of victory in school history, eclipsing its previous record set two weeks ago of 88 vs. Kansas Christian

Calvary's 19 total points marked the fewest points allowed by a Kansas City opponent, setting a new record that was previously 23 points held when it faced Rockhurst in 1983

Kansas City's 30 steals in the win is the most in a game in school history and eight more than the previous record set in 2014

With 18 made 3-pointers, the Roos set a new record for made 3s in a game, besting their previous record of 17 made vs. Southern Utah in 2003

It's not the first time Kansas City has bullied up on Calvary, either. Kansas City defeated Calvary, 113-54, on Nov. 14, 2022 under Marvin Menzies, and defeated Calvary the previous year under then-head coach Billy Donlon, 94-32.

The Roos snap back to reality against Div. I competition this week vs. American on Friday and Albany on Saturday in a pair of games slated to be played in Puerto Rico.