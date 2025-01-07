Who's Playing

Eastern Michigan Eagles @ Toledo Rockets

Current Records: Eastern Michigan 7-6, Toledo 7-6

What to Know

After four games on the road, Toledo is heading back home. They and the Eastern Michigan Eagles will face off in a Mid American battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Savage Arena. The Rockets are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 77 points per game this season.

Having struggled with three defeats in a row, Toledo finally turned things around against Western Michigan on Saturday. They came out on top against the Broncos by a score of 76-70.

Toledo can attribute much of their success to Sonny Wilson, who went 7 for 11 en route to 20 points plus seven rebounds and five assists. What's more, Wilson also posted a 66.7% three-point shooting accuracy, which is the highest he's posted since back in January of 2024.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Eastern Michigan beat N. Illinois 75-71 on Saturday. The over/under was set at 146.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Among those leading the charge was Da'Sean Nelson, who almost dropped a double-double on 32 points and nine rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Christian Henry, who almost dropped a double-double on 13 points and nine assists.

Toledo now has a winning record of 7-6. As for Eastern Michigan, they now also have a winning record of 7-6.

Looking ahead, Toledo is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 9.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last three times they've played.

Toledo didn't have too much breathing room in their match against Eastern Michigan in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, but they still walked away with a 91-87 win. Does Toledo have another victory up their sleeve, or will Eastern Michigan turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Toledo is a big 9.5-point favorite against Eastern Michigan, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rockets as a 10.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 152 points.

Series History

Toledo has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Eastern Michigan.