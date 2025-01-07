Who's Playing
Eastern Michigan Eagles @ Toledo Rockets
Current Records: Eastern Michigan 7-6, Toledo 7-6
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday, January 7, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Savage Arena -- Toledo, Ohio
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $10.80
What to Know
After four games on the road, Toledo is heading back home. They and the Eastern Michigan Eagles will face off in a Mid American battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Savage Arena. The Rockets are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 77 points per game this season.
Having struggled with three defeats in a row, Toledo finally turned things around against Western Michigan on Saturday. They came out on top against the Broncos by a score of 76-70.
Toledo can attribute much of their success to Sonny Wilson, who went 7 for 11 en route to 20 points plus seven rebounds and five assists. What's more, Wilson also posted a 66.7% three-point shooting accuracy, which is the highest he's posted since back in January of 2024.
Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Eastern Michigan beat N. Illinois 75-71 on Saturday. The over/under was set at 146.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.
Among those leading the charge was Da'Sean Nelson, who almost dropped a double-double on 32 points and nine rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Christian Henry, who almost dropped a double-double on 13 points and nine assists.
Toledo now has a winning record of 7-6. As for Eastern Michigan, they now also have a winning record of 7-6.
Looking ahead, Toledo is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 9.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last three times they've played.
Toledo didn't have too much breathing room in their match against Eastern Michigan in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, but they still walked away with a 91-87 win. Does Toledo have another victory up their sleeve, or will Eastern Michigan turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.
Odds
Toledo is a big 9.5-point favorite against Eastern Michigan, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rockets as a 10.5-point favorite.
The over/under is 152 points.
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Toledo has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Eastern Michigan.
- Feb 06, 2024 - Toledo 91 vs. Eastern Michigan 87
- Feb 11, 2023 - Toledo 70 vs. Eastern Michigan 63
- Jan 24, 2023 - Toledo 84 vs. Eastern Michigan 79
- Feb 01, 2022 - Toledo 86 vs. Eastern Michigan 66
- Jan 12, 2021 - Toledo 96 vs. Eastern Michigan 63
- Dec 04, 2020 - Toledo 91 vs. Eastern Michigan 74
- Mar 06, 2020 - Toledo 79 vs. Eastern Michigan 57
- Feb 01, 2020 - Eastern Michigan 61 vs. Toledo 57
- Mar 08, 2019 - Toledo 64 vs. Eastern Michigan 58
- Feb 19, 2019 - Eastern Michigan 76 vs. Toledo 69