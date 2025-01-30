The No. 19 Memphis Tigers (16-4) will try to extend their three-game winning streak when they go on the road to face the Tulane Green Wave (11-9) on Thursday night. Memphis is coming off its highest scoring game of the season, cruising to a 100-77 win over UAB on Sunday. Tulane has won three of its last four games, including an 82-71 win at Rice on Saturday. This is the lone meeting between these teams this season.

Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET on Thursday at Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse. Memphis is favored by 6.5 points in the latest Tulane vs. Memphis odds, while the over/under is 151 points, per SportsLine consensus.

Tulane vs. Memphis spread: Memphis -6.5

Tulane vs. Memphis over/under: 151 points

Tulane vs. Memphis money line: Memphis: -271, Tulane: +219

Why Tulane can cover

Tulane is playing its best basketball of the season, winning six of its last eight games. One of its two losses came on the road against Temple in an 80-77 final, but it covered the spread as a 4-point underdog in that game. The Green Wave bounced back with an 82-71 win at Rice on Saturday, springing the upset as 1-point road underdogs.

All five Tulane starters finished in double figures in that game, as junior forward Gregg Glenn III had 17 points, six rebounds and three assists. The Green Wave held Rice to just 28.1% shooting from the floor and 25.6% from 3-point range, as the Owls made just six field goals in the second half. They have covered the spread in five of the last six games between these teams.

Why Memphis can cover

While Tulane is one of the top defensive teams in the conference, Memphis has an offense that can put the Green Wave to the test. The Tigers have won three straight games and seven of their last eight, posting a season-high in points when they crushed UAB in a 100-77 final. They shot 62.3% from the floor, as PJ Haggerty had 23 points and a career-high nine assists.

Haggerty is one of the nation's leading scorers, averaging 22.1 points per game. The Tigers also committed just 13 turnovers, which was their second-lowest total in their last nine games. They lead the AAC in 3-point percentage (39.5), with Hunter ranked fourth in the conference in 3-pointers per game (2.7).

