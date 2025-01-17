Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between UC Irvine and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead CS Fullerton 45-31.

UC Irvine entered the matchup having won five straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it six, or will CS Fullerton step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

CS Fullerton Titans @ UC Irvine Anteaters

Current Records: CS Fullerton 5-13, UC Irvine 15-2

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for UC Irvine. They and the CS Fullerton Titans will face off in a Big West battle at 10:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Bren Events Center. The Anteaters will be looking to keep their 17-game home win streak dating back to last season alive.

UC Irvine is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 139.5, but even that wound up being too high. They walked away with a 60-52 victory over UC San Diego on Saturday.

Meanwhile, CS Fullerton's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight loss. They took a 95-86 hit to the loss column at the hands of Hawaii. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

UC Irvine's win bumped their record up to 15-2. As for CS Fullerton, their defeat dropped their record down to 5-13.

Thursday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: UC Irvine has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.2 rebounds per game. It's a different story for CS Fullerton, though, as they've been averaging only 31.8. Given UC Irvine's sizable advantage in that area, CS Fullerton will need to find a way to close that gap.

UC Irvine beat CS Fullerton 81-71 in their previous meeting back in March of 2024. Will UC Irvine repeat their success, or does CS Fullerton have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

UC Irvine is a big 21-point favorite against CS Fullerton, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Anteaters as a 20.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 136.5 points.

Series History

UC Irvine and CS Fullerton both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.