Who's Playing

UC San Diego Tritons @ UC Riverside Highlanders

Current Records: UC San Diego 15-3, UC Riverside 10-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Student Recreation Center -- Riverside, California

Student Recreation Center -- Riverside, California TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming:

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big West matchup on schedule as the UC Riverside Highlanders and the UC San Diego Tritons are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Student Recreation Center. The Highlanders are limping into the matchup on a three-game losing streak.

UC Riverside is headed into the game having just suffered their closest loss since March 2, 2024 on Thursday. They fell just short of UCSB by a score of 66-63. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest defeat the Highlanders have suffered against the Gauchos since January 25, 2020.

Even though they lost, UC Riverside smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as UCSB only pulled down eight.

Meanwhile, everything came up roses for UC San Diego against LBSU on Thursday as the team secured an 80-54 victory. The Tritons have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won eight matches by 21 points or more this season.

UC Riverside's loss dropped their record down to 10-8. As for UC San Diego, their win was their sixth straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 15-3.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's contest: UC Riverside has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 8.7 threes per game. However, it's not like UC San Diego struggles in that department as they've been averaging 10.4. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

UC Riverside came up short against UC San Diego when the teams last played back in February of 2024, falling 77-65. Can UC Riverside avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

UC Riverside has won 5 out of their last 9 games against UC San Diego.