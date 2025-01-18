Who's Playing
UC San Diego Tritons @ UC Riverside Highlanders
Current Records: UC San Diego 15-3, UC Riverside 10-8
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Student Recreation Center -- Riverside, California
- TV: ESPN Plus
Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo
What to Know
We've got another exciting Big West matchup on schedule as the UC Riverside Highlanders and the UC San Diego Tritons are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Student Recreation Center. The Highlanders are limping into the matchup on a three-game losing streak.
UC Riverside is headed into the game having just suffered their closest loss since March 2, 2024 on Thursday. They fell just short of UCSB by a score of 66-63. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest defeat the Highlanders have suffered against the Gauchos since January 25, 2020.
Even though they lost, UC Riverside smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as UCSB only pulled down eight.
Meanwhile, everything came up roses for UC San Diego against LBSU on Thursday as the team secured an 80-54 victory. The Tritons have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won eight matches by 21 points or more this season.
UC Riverside's loss dropped their record down to 10-8. As for UC San Diego, their win was their sixth straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 15-3.
Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's contest: UC Riverside has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 8.7 threes per game. However, it's not like UC San Diego struggles in that department as they've been averaging 10.4. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.
UC Riverside came up short against UC San Diego when the teams last played back in February of 2024, falling 77-65. Can UC Riverside avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
UC Riverside has won 5 out of their last 9 games against UC San Diego.
- Feb 22, 2024 - UC San Diego 77 vs. UC Riverside 65
- Jan 25, 2024 - UC San Diego 66 vs. UC Riverside 65
- Jan 28, 2023 - UC Riverside 72 vs. UC San Diego 65
- Jan 11, 2023 - UC Riverside 74 vs. UC San Diego 68
- Feb 12, 2022 - UC San Diego 85 vs. UC Riverside 62
- Jan 06, 2022 - UC Riverside 59 vs. UC San Diego 51
- Feb 20, 2021 - UC San Diego 83 vs. UC Riverside 82
- Feb 19, 2021 - UC Riverside 81 vs. UC San Diego 75
- Jan 31, 2021 - UC Riverside 71 vs. UC San Diego 59