Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, UCLA looks much better today on their home court. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Iowa 57-24.

UCLA already has six blowout wins this season, but why stop there? Barring a freak comeback, they will be celebrating another huge win in the locker room very soon.

Who's Playing

Iowa Hawkeyes @ UCLA Bruins

Current Records: Iowa 12-5, UCLA 11-6

How To Watch

When: Friday, January 17, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET

Friday, January 17, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Pauley Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California

Pauley Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $2.99

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big Ten matchup on schedule as the Iowa Hawkeyes and the UCLA Bruins are set to tip at 9:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Pauley Pavilion. The Hawkeyes know how to get points on the board -- the squad has finished with 82 points or more in their past seven contests -- so hopefully the Bruins like a good challenge.

Iowa is headed into Friday's matchup after beating the impressive 161.5-point over/under the oddsmakers set for their last game against USC. Iowa fell 99-89 to USC on Tuesday. Despite running the score up even higher than they did in their prior game on Saturday (85), the Hawkeyes still had to take the loss.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Owen Freeman, who went 11 for 14 en route to 23 points plus six rebounds and two blocks. He is trending in the right direction considering he's improved his point production for three straight games. Payton Sandfort was another key player, going 6 for 11 en route to 20 points.

Iowa struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in March of 2024.

Meanwhile, UCLA's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their fourth straight defeat. They took a 75-68 hit to the loss column at the hands of Rutgers. The Bruins didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Like Iowa, UCLA lost despite seeing results from several players. Eric Dailey Jr. led the charge by going 8 for 15 en route to 16 points. Dailey Jr. had some trouble finding his footing against Maryland on Friday, so this was a step in the right direction. Another player making a difference was Kobe Johnson, who went 5 for 8 en route to 13 points plus two steals.

Iowa dropped their record down to 12-5 with the loss, which was their fourth straight on the road dating back to last season. As for UCLA, their defeat dropped their record down to 11-6.

Iowa is hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a three-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the underdog.

Odds

UCLA is a solid 7-point favorite against Iowa, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bruins as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 152.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.