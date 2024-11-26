Who's Playing

Southern Utah Thunderbirds @ UCLA Bruins

Current Records: Southern Utah 6-1, UCLA 5-1

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 26, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 26, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Pauley Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California

Pauley Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California TV: Big Ten Network

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $3.00

What to Know

Thunderbirds fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Tuesday as the odds are decidedly against them. Their road trip will continue as they head out to face the UCLA Bruins at 10:00 p.m. ET at Pauley Pavilion. The Thunderbirds are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 84 points per game this season.

Last Saturday, Southern Utah didn't have too much trouble with Idaho as they won 82-67.

Meanwhile, UCLA entered their tilt with CS Fullerton on Friday with three consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with four. They steamrolled past the Titans 80-47. The Bruins have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won four contests by 31 points or more this season.

UCLA can attribute much of their success to Kobe Johnson, who had 12 points along with six rebounds and six steals.

UCLA was working as a unit and finished the game with 22 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since the start of last season.

Southern Utah's victory bumped their record up to 6-1. As for UCLA, they pushed their record up to 5-1 with the win, which was their sixth straight at home dating back to last season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Southern Utah hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 84 points per game. However, it's not like UCLA struggles in that department as they've been averaging 78.2. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

While fans of UCLA and Southern Utah were happy after their last outing, their bettors probably weren't as neither team covered. Looking forward, UCLA is probably looking forward to this one considering their 22.5 advantage in the spread. This contest will be their seventh straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 4-2 against the spread).

Odds

UCLA is a big 22.5-point favorite against Southern Utah, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Bruins, as the game opened with the Bruins as a 20.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 140.5 points.

Series History

UCLA won the only game these two teams have played in the last 5 years.