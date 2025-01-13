Teams looking to snap three-game losing streaks battle when the UCLA Bruins take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in a Big Ten Conference matchup on Monday night. UCLA is coming off a 79-61 loss at Maryland on Friday night, while Rutgers was beaten by Purdue 68-50 on Thursday. The Bruins (11-5, 2-3 Big Ten), who are tied for 10th in the league, are 1-2 on the road this season. The Scarlet Knights (8-8, 1-4 Big Ten), who are tied for 16th, are 7-2 on their home floor.

Tipoff from Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway, N.J., is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. The Bruins are 3-point favorite in the latest Rutgers vs. UCLA odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 139. Before making any UCLA vs. Rutgers picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model has set its sights on UCLA vs. Rutgers. Here are several college basketball betting lines and trends for UCLA vs. Rutgers:

UCLA vs. Rutgers spread: UCLA -3



UCLA vs. Rutgers over/under: 139 points

UCLA vs. Rutgers money line: UCLA -139, Rutgers +117

UCLA: The Bruins are 8-8 ATS this season

RUT: The Scarlet Knights have hit Under in 11 of their last 19 home games (+3.30 units)



UCLA vs. Rutgers streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why you should back UCLA

Junior forward Tyler Bilodeau helps power the Bruins offense. In 16 games, all starts, the Oregon State transfer is averaging 14.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 28.1 minutes of action. In Friday's loss to the Terrapins, he scored 18 points, while grabbing four rebounds. He poured in 26 points and added three rebounds in a 76-74 loss to North Carolina on Dec. 21.

Sophomore guard Eric Dailey Jr. is also a vital part of the UCLA offense. The Oklahoma State transfer has started all 15 games he has played, and is averaging 11.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.3 steals in 22.7 minutes. In a 65-62 win over 14th-ranked Gonzaga, he poured in 18 points, while adding six rebounds, four steals and two assists. He had 13 points, two steals and two boards in a 94-75 loss to 24th-ranked Michigan on Tuesday.

Why you should back Rutgers

The Scarlet Knights are powered by a pair of highly-touted freshmen -- Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey. In 15 games, all starts, Harper is averaging 20.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.4 assists and one steal in 32.6 minutes. He is connecting on 50.7% of his field goals, including 35.2% from 3-point range, and 74.7% of his free throws. In a 91-64 win over Columbia on Dec. 30, he registered a triple-double with 16 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists.

Bailey, meanwhile, is averaging 18.9 points, 7.6 rebounds, 1.2 blocks and 1.1 steals in 33.3 minutes. He has four double-doubles on the season, including a 15-point and 15-rebound effort in an 80-76 win over Penn State on Dec. 10. He poured in 39 points, while grabbing eight rebounds and blocking four shots in an 84-74 loss at Indiana on Jan. 2.

How to make UCLA vs. Rutgers picks

SportsLine's model is going Under on the total, projecting 139 combined points.

So who wins UCLA vs. Rutgers, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time?