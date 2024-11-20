Who's Playing

Fisher Falcons @ UMass Lowell River Hawks

Current Records: Fisher 0-0, UMass Lowell 2-2

How To Watch

What to Know

The Fisher Falcons will start their season against the UMass Lowell River Hawks. Tip off is scheduled at 3:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Costello Athletic Center.

On Sunday, UMass Lowell came up short against Washington and fell 74-69. The River Hawks have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Their defeat dropped their record down to 2-2. As for Fisher, they've got a clean slate. Last year, they finished on the wrong side of .500 (0-2), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year.

Fisher was pulverized by UMass Lowell 117-69 when the teams last played back in December of 2023. That match was pretty much over by halftime, at which point Fisher was down 51-23.

Series History

UMass Lowell has won all of the games they've played against Fisher in the last 7 years.

  • Dec 05, 2023 - UMass Lowell 117 vs. Fisher 69
  • Nov 07, 2022 - UMass Lowell 108 vs. Fisher 43
  • Nov 27, 2021 - UMass Lowell 101 vs. Fisher 38
  • Jan 28, 2017 - UMass Lowell 97 vs. Fisher 73