Fisher Falcons @ UMass Lowell River Hawks

Current Records: Fisher 0-0, UMass Lowell 2-2

When: Wednesday, November 20, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Where: Costello Athletic Center -- Lowell, Massachusetts

TV: ESPN Plus

Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

The Fisher Falcons will start their season against the UMass Lowell River Hawks. Tip off is scheduled at 3:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Costello Athletic Center.

On Sunday, UMass Lowell came up short against Washington and fell 74-69. The River Hawks have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Their defeat dropped their record down to 2-2. As for Fisher, they've got a clean slate. Last year, they finished on the wrong side of .500 (0-2), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year.

Fisher was pulverized by UMass Lowell 117-69 when the teams last played back in December of 2023. That match was pretty much over by halftime, at which point Fisher was down 51-23.

UMass Lowell has won all of the games they've played against Fisher in the last 7 years.