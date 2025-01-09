Who's Playing

Vermont Catamounts @ UMass Lowell River Hawks

Current Records: Vermont 8-8, UMass Lowell 12-4

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 9, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 9, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Costello Athletic Center -- Lowell, Massachusetts

Costello Athletic Center -- Lowell, Massachusetts Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

UMass Lowell is 2-8 against Vermont since December of 2020 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Thursday. Both will face off in an America East battle at 6:00 p.m. ET at Costello Athletic Center. The River Hawks will be looking to keep their 14-game home win streak dating back to last season alive.

UMass Lowell will face Vermont after failing to hit the over/under the oddsmakers set for them on Saturday which, to be fair, was an imposing 161 points. UMass Lowell managed a 73-69 victory over Albany.

Even though they won, UMass Lowell struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as Albany pulled down 19.

Meanwhile, on SaturdayNew Hamp. kept up with Vermont until halftime, but afterwards: not so much. Vermont was the clear victor by a 60-40 margin over New Hamp. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Catamounts.

UMass Lowell has been performing well recently as they've won ten of their last 12 matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 12-4 record this season. As for Vermont, their win ended a six-game drought on the road and puts them at 8-8.

Thursday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy match: UMass Lowell has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.4 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Vermont, though, as they've been averaging only 32.4. Given UMass Lowell's sizable advantage in that area, Vermont will need to find a way to close that gap.

UMass Lowell came up short against Vermont in their previous matchup back in March of 2024, falling 66-61. Will UMass Lowell have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Vermont has won 8 out of their last 10 games against UMass Lowell.